MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €244.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €203.71 ($239.66).

ETR MTX opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.09.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

