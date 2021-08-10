Mueller Water Products, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

