MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,584. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 673,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

