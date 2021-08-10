MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $62.28 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 430,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,277,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 61,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 22,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,370. The stock has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.