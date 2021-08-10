MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 255,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $250.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

