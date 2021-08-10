MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 81,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

