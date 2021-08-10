Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%.

Shares of MYO opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.