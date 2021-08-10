MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $15.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00864836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00108343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041580 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

