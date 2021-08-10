NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stake Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 383.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NanoVibronix worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the first quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 287.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 56.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 397.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAOV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.01. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

