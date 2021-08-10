National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

TGB stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

