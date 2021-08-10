National Bank Financial Trims Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
