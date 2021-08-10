National Bank Financial Trims Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

