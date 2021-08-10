National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.63.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.52. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

