National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$141.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.57.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$131.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$132.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 58.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.91.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

