National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 16,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.