National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

National CineMedia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,437. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

