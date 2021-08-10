National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
