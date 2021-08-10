National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

