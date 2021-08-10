NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on September 17th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

