Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Nautilus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NLS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 5,258,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

