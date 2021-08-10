NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Financial Contrast

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NBT Bancorp and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.59%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.38% 12.63% 1.34% Bank First 36.12% 15.45% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.19 $104.39 million $2.37 15.33 Bank First $124.22 million 4.37 $38.05 million $5.07 13.86

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

