Needham & Company LLC Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $30.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GDYN opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

