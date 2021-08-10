Needham & Company LLC Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $4.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

SCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in comScore by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in comScore by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.