Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

NEPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

