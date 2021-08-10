NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Raised by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 9.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.42% of NetEase worth $323,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. 40,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,899. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

