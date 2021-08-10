Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.