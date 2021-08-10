NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.68. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

