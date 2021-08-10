Neurotoken Achieves Market Cap of $4.31 Million (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $147.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.



Neurotoken Coin Profile

Neurotoken (CRYPTO:NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Buying and Selling Neurotoken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neurotoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neurotoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neurotoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

