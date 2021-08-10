New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

