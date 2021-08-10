New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 94.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

