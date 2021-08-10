New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

