New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sabre were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.