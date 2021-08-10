New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $727,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

