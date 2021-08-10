New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $790,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

