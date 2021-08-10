New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

