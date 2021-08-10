New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

