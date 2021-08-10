New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.