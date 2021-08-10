Newfound Research LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,261 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.