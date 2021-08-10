Newfound Research LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,747.99. 13,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,521.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

