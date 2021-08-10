Newfound Research LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.72. 864,730 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

