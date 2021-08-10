Newfound Research LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,523.94. 94,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,401.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,535.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,305 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.