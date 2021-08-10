Newfound Research LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,102. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

