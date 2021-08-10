Newfound Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.71. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.