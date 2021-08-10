Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

IDXX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $686.38. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $638.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,134,773 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

