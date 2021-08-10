NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 12,809 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 321,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

