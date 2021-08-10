NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

