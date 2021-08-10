NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $351.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.