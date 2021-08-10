NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 431 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

