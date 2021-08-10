NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 8,676 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock worth $4,708,047 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

