NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 992 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.