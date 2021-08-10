NFT Index Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $996.27 or 0.02191058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 21% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $48,954.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.